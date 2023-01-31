Your community connector

Valentine’s Date Nights – Partner Wheel Throwing

February 11 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$100

Try something different for date night – come get dirty on the potter’s wheel! Partner up and experience the wheel like never before. Join us for an all-inclusive night of romantic fun, using the wheel to create an unforgettable piece of pottery. Create and paint your piece all while enjoying wine, chocolates, fruits and cheeses, and music.

$100 per couple (includes instruction, materials, firings, beverages, and snacks).
Space is limited. RSVP to save your spot!

Saturday, Feb. 11th | 6-8:30PM
w/ Gabby Gawreluk & Elise Hillbrand

Saturday, Feb. 18th | 6-8:30PM
w/ Matthew Eames & Brian Chen

February 11
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
$100
,
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/date-night

Carbondale Clay Center
9709632529
info@carbondaleclay.org
www.carbondaleclay.org

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2529
www.carbondaleclay.org
