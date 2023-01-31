Valentine’s Date Nights – Partner Wheel Throwing

Try something different for date night – come get dirty on the potter’s wheel! Partner up and experience the wheel like never before. Join us for an all-inclusive night of romantic fun, using the wheel to create an unforgettable piece of pottery. Create and paint your piece all while enjoying wine, chocolates, fruits and cheeses, and music.

$100 per couple (includes instruction, materials, firings, beverages, and snacks).

Space is limited. RSVP to save your spot!

Saturday, Feb. 11th | 6-8:30PM

w/ Gabby Gawreluk & Elise Hillbrand

Saturday, Feb. 18th | 6-8:30PM

w/ Matthew Eames & Brian Chen