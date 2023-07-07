Colorado Animal Rescue will be back at the 2023 USBCHA National Sheepdog Finals. Join C.A.R.E. at Strang Ranch in Carbondale for an amazing experience right here in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Admission is free, but there is a fee to park (price TBD). All parking proceeds support shelter pets at C.A.R.E.!

Keep an eye out on C.A.R.E.’s website and social media for more information (coming soon!).

Interested in volunteering? We need help with parking! Reach out to C.A.R.E.’s Volunteer & Financial Coordinator! (joslyn@coloradoanimalrescue.org)