Tuesday, May 17th: Bike-In Movie, “Motherload” @ Carbondale Bike Project – Third Street Center @ 7:30 pm

Head to the Third Street Center (520 S. 3rd St.) and join us for a special event with The Carbondale Bike Project. Some lively socially responsible gathering with snacks? Likely. A wonderful time connecting with the Carbondale cycling community? Absolutely! Oh, and we will be screening a fantastic bike film starting at 7:30 pm (read more below). Free popcorn, chocolate, and fizzy water will be provided.

ABOUT THE FILM:

“MOTHERLOAD captures a new mother’s quest to understand the increasing isolation and disconnection of modern life, its planetary impact, and how cargo bikes could be an antidote.Filmmaker Liz Canning cycled everywhere until she had twins in 2008. Motherhood was challenging, but to Liz hauling babies via car felt stifling. She Googled “family bike” and uncovered a global movement of people replacing cars with cargo bikes: long-frame bicycles designed for carrying heavy loads. Liz set out to learn more, and MOTHERLOAD was born.”