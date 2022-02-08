TUESDAY DINNER

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Join us for a sneak-peek of the culinary delights that are coming to TACAW this Spring. In collaboration with Epicure Catering (Allen & Julia Domingos), TACAW is pleased to offer exclusive dinners every Tuesday during the month of February. These delicious multi-course meals will feature an inspired and creative menu made with the freshest ingredients in our all-electric kitchen. Tickets include food and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the bar and tips for the staff are welcome. We are excited to open our kitchen for the first of what will be many culinary arts events. Tickets are limited so don’t wait!