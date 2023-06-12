Tuesday Birding at Rock Bottom Ranch

This class requires advanced registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience. Participants must register by 5pm on the day prior to the outing.

Discover the diverse birdlife of the Roaring Fork Valley with ACES on Tuesday mornings throughout October. Birders of all experience levels are welcome! Outings meet at ACES’ Hallam Lake Nature Preserve or Rock Bottom Ranch (see dates for corresponding locations), and begin with a brief orientation, followed by birding in the field. We explore bird activity in a variety of local habitats at these ACES sites and at other nearby birding hot spots. Every outing offers rich opportunities to learn about bird behavior, identification, migration, and local habitats.

Join us to discover the birds on these beautiful and serene early mornings!