With the peak of Fall at our door, the seasons changing is putting us all in the Halloween spirit! Please join Ascendigo for our third annual Trunk-or-Treat!

This is an inclusive celebration for all that will take place at the Carbondale Fire Department on Friday, October 29th. Come join Ascendigo and indulge in endless fun and festivities.

If you are interested in getting involved, Ascendigo is welcoming Volunteers to decorate their trunks and participate in passing out candy! Please email Grace Sinclair at gsinclair@ascendigo.org