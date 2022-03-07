True Nature Healing Arts: The Mystical – Spring Equinox Bach Performance with MinTze Wu

Experience a captivating, inspiring, and beauty-filled program with candles, music, and your own creative medium in the Kiva. We enter the divine world of the music by J.S. Bach, with his Partitas & Sonata for solo violin, performed by violinist MinTze Wu. The music will assist you in meeting your inner fairies in the magical space of the Kiva. Bring a sketch pad, a journal, and your free body movement! Please register for this event on Eventbrite.com

MinTze Wu, is a violinist of many passions, and a visionary with illuminating artistry. A native of Taiwan and deeply rooted in the richness of classical music, MinTze embraces the word “BenFeng” (running with free spirit) as her way of exploring the world and the music. Expanding on the ideals of chamber music, MinTze interweaves words, movements, and other theatrical elements to create a compelling narrative and a multi-dimensional experience for performers and audiences alike.