True Nature Healing Arts: Spring Equinox Sound Symbolism with Stephen Ang

Celebrate the coming Spring at our Spring Equinox Event with drawing and the language of listening. Gestural drawing can capture the movement, lines and sounds we overlook, and highlight the bright spots in life. A brilliant day to pause and appreciate the season with curiosity and imagination. Enrich your relationship with nature and enhance your innate strengths by way of The Arts.

Please register on Eventbrite.com.

Stephen Ang is a multi-disciplined professional who thrives discovering innovative ways to synthesize abstract ideas into refined concepts. He has studied healing modalities with Sondra Ray, Patrick Collard and Hope Woodring; music with Al Stauffer, David Darling and Julie Lyonn Lieberman; photo design with Neal Barr, Don Penny and remarkable individuals from New York 2 Beijing.

Our Spring Equinox celebration also features a book reading & signing of Magic Mountain, with Lisa Dancing-Light and a special event with violinist, MinTze Wu.