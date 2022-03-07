True Nature Healing Arts: Spring Equinox Event – Children’s Story Time + Singing: MAGIC MOUNTAIN with Lisa Dancing Light
March 20 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Join us this Spring Equinox for Children’s Story Time and Singing w/local author Lisa Dancing Light as she reads her newest book Magic Mountain in the KIVA.
Lisa Dancing-Light is an internationally recognized recording artist and composer, a teller of stories, a singer of songs, and a tender of gardens.
“Magic Mountain is a story about a talking mountain that goes to sleep because people stop coming to hear his stories. When two children come to camp with their parents in the valley of Magic Mountain, they learn about Magic from a wise old owl and decide to journey up the mountain to see if they can awaken him and hear his stories.
This story is an adventure into a special way of listening, of waking up and about the beauty of nature in a changing world.”
Our Spring Equinox Celebration will also feature Gestural Drawing with Stephen Ang from 12-2p in our Peace Garden followed by a special program with local violinist, MinTze Wu, in our Sacred Kiva from 4-5:30. Please register on Eventbrite.com
