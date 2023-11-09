TRUE COLORS: FREE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EVENT FEATURING DR. JAIYA JOHN AND ASPEN SANTA FE BALLET

True Colors is a vibrant community engagement event. This immersive experience is brought to you in partnership with YouthZone, TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Tom Karrell Coaching, and the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. It celebrates our local youth’s creativity and resilience, as well as an opportunity for our community to join in the discussion of positive change in support of youth and their families.

We are thrilled to welcome our keynote speaker, the esteemed Dr. Jaiya John, an internationally recognized freedom worker, author, and poet. Jaiya is the founder of Soul Water Rising, a global rehumanizing mission to eradicate oppression. Following Dr. John’s presentation, Tom Karrel from Tom Karrel Coaching will facilitate a lively panel discussion focusing on trauma-informed approaches to meet the needs of our youth and effect positive change.

Additionally, we’ll be treated to Folkloric performances by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. the guitarist and professional musician Rodrigo Arreguin will be performing during the event. Also enjoy a youth art exhibition, featuring work from the talented artists of Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s 2023 Teen Summer Workshops. This unique program, operated in partnership with YouthZone, offers free art programs for teens aged 15-18 from Basalt to Parachute, CO.

This event is made possible through a multitude of sponsors, to whom we extend our deepest gratitude. Gather with us to celebrate our youth, support their artistic endeavors, and engage in thoughtful discussion about their needs and the community’s role in their lives. Let’s come together to respond to our youth in trauma-informed ways and see change happen. We hope to see you there!