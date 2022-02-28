TRTC presents Consensual Improv

Friday, March 11, 2022

Doors & Bar 7:30PM / Showtime 8:00PM

For the past 5 years, Consensual Improv has delighted audiences throughout the valley and beyond. They were the house improv troupe at Thunder River Theater for nearly four years and continue to consider TRTC their spiritual home. This high-energy show is based entirely on audience suggestion, featuring improv games and audience interaction in the style of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Second City in Chicago.

The group has been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival sharing the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald.