Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM

$12 MEMBERS | $15 ADVANCE | $20 DAY OF

Genre: Cumbia // Psychedelica Género: Cumbia // Psychedelica

“Invigorating”, “brilliant”, and “charismatic” are just a few of the adjectives used to describe Tropa Magica.

“The East L.A. duo made a name for themselves by combining alternative, grunge, and psychedelic rock with cumbia” -Spin magazine.

Having toured nationally and on multiple southwest and west coast tours, they have supported established acts such as Bomba Estereo, Molotov, and comedian Felipe Esparza.

At the end of 2019 the band self released a limited edition 7inch vinyl EP “Smells Like Cumbia” featuring Nirvana songs as cumbia renditions. They wrote and recorded the theme song for comedian Felipe Esparza’s new Netflix special and collaborated with the notorious Foo’s Gone Wild on the “Foo Files Cumbia” track released earlier this year.

Their sophomore LP “Tripiando Al Infinito En Mi Recamara” has garnished appraisal by music critics:

“…the psychedelic cumbia-punk that David and Rene Pacheco have pieced together over a decade as Tropa Magica has coalesced into something sublime on their sophomore album” -Grimy Goods

“they’ve spread their wings sonically while losing none of the charisma that made them a hot item at festivals…Tropa Magica’s new album, while born in East L.A., will truly be a child of the world.” -Buzzbands LA

(To learn a bit more) Tropa Magica has a short documentary that introduces the band nationally on the well known media and news company “BESE”.

Learn more about Tropa Magica: Website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

ABRIL 16 A LAS 8:00 PM

LAS PUERTAS ABREN A LAS 7:00PM

$12 MIEMBROS | $15 POR ANTICIPADO | $20 DÍA DEL SHOW

“Estimulante”, “brillante” y “carismático” son solo algunos de los adjetivos que se utilizan para describir Tropa Magica.

“El dúo de East L.A. se hizo un nombre al combinar rock alternativo, grunge y psicodélico con cumbia” Según – Revista Spin.

Habiendo realizado giras a nivel nacional y en múltiples giras por la costa oeste y suroeste, han apoyado actos establecidos como Bomba Estéreo, Molotov y el comediante Felipe Esparza.

A fines de 2019, la banda lanzó un EP de vinilo de 7 pulgadas de edición limitada “Smells Like Cumbia” o huele a cumbia con canciones de Nirvana como interpretaciones de cumbia. Escribieron y grabaron el tema principal del nuevo especial de Netflix del comediante Felipe Esparza y ​​colaboraron con el notorio Foo’s Gone Wild en la canción “Foo Files Cumbia” lanzada a principios de este año.

Su segundo LP, “Tripiando Al Infinito En Mi Recamara”, ha sido valorado por los críticos musicales:

“…la cumbia-punk psicodélica que David y René Pacheco han ensamblado durante una década mientras Tropa Mágica se ha fusionado en algo sublime en su segundo álbum” – Grimy Goods

“Han extendido sus alas sónicamente sin perder nada del carisma que los convirtió en un elemento candente en los festivales… El nuevo álbum de Tropa Mágica, aunque nació en el este de Los Ángeles, será verdaderamente un hijo del mundo”. – Buzzbands LA