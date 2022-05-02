TRE® Workshop

Join Jacy Sundlie and Jacquie Wheeler, TRE® Global Certification Trainers, to experience TRE®, a set of seven exercises that help to release deep tension from the body by evoking a self-controlled muscular shaking process in the body called neurogenic muscle tremors. The uniqueness of this technique is that this shaking originates deep in the core of the body of the psoas muscles.

These gentle tremors reverberate outwards along the spine releasing tension from the sacrum to the cranium. It is a self-help technique, once learned, can be integrated into a daily routine.

Immediate benefits include better sleep, more relaxation, more centered and grounded, and a general overall feeling of calm.

More about Jacy and TRE ® a naturalstressrelease.com.

Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org