Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

TRE® Workshop

May 7 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join Jacy Sundlie and Jacquie Wheeler, TRE® Global Certification Trainers, to experience TRE®, a set of seven exercises that help to release deep tension from the body by evoking a self-controlled muscular shaking process in the body called neurogenic muscle tremors. The uniqueness of this technique is that this shaking originates deep in the core of the body of the psoas muscles.
These gentle tremors reverberate outwards along the spine releasing tension from the sacrum to the cranium. It is a self-help technique, once learned, can be integrated into a daily routine.
Immediate benefits include better sleep, more relaxation, more centered and grounded, and a general overall feeling of calm.
More about Jacy and TRE ® a naturalstressrelease.com.
Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 7
Time:
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
For more information www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/events

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top