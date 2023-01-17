Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Travis Anderson Jazz Trio

January 31 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$25 – $60

Travis Anderson Trio is a Minneapolis-based ensemble giving a modern twist to classic jazz and pops favorites. Led by fleet-fingered pianist Travis Anderson, this creative ensemble will bring many smiles to your face with a familiar program of 60s’ T.V. theme music, Disney & pops/jazz standards. Steve Pikal, the first-call bassist of the Twin Cities, lays down a great bass line. Drummer Nathan Norman is a smooth and sensitive player who adds many interesting colors to the beat. Travis Anderson, a mainstay on the local jazz scene for over fifteen years, has wowed audiences everywhere from intimate jazz clubs to 2,000-seat halls. The Travis Anderson Trio’s dynamic style charms both seasoned connoisseurs and jazz newcomers alike.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
January 31
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$25 – $60
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
http://www.gsconcertassn.org

Organizer

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association
Phone:
303-646-7634
Email:
darrellemount@aol.com
Website:
www.gsconcertassn.org

Venue

Mountain View Church
2195 CR 154
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709450668
Website:
www.gsconcertassn.org
▲Top ▲Top