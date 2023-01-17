Travis Anderson Jazz Trio

Travis Anderson Trio is a Minneapolis-based ensemble giving a modern twist to classic jazz and pops favorites. Led by fleet-fingered pianist Travis Anderson, this creative ensemble will bring many smiles to your face with a familiar program of 60s’ T.V. theme music, Disney & pops/jazz standards. Steve Pikal, the first-call bassist of the Twin Cities, lays down a great bass line. Drummer Nathan Norman is a smooth and sensitive player who adds many interesting colors to the beat. Travis Anderson, a mainstay on the local jazz scene for over fifteen years, has wowed audiences everywhere from intimate jazz clubs to 2,000-seat halls. The Travis Anderson Trio’s dynamic style charms both seasoned connoisseurs and jazz newcomers alike.