Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Traveling Shamans Camp 2023

August 25 - August 27

Traveling Shamans Camp is held each year on the last full weekend of August at the fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, Colorado. This free gathering of shamans, visionary artists, & wisdom teachers features song, dance, & drum groups as well as an open mic stage. All campers ($50 for 3-days) are authorized to be vendors of services & shamanic products in the campground which includes grass, picnic tables, large shade trees, showers, bathrooms, & some electric hookups.

Month of August features an art exhibit of visionary artworks @ The Creamery Gallery. Special shamanic experiences & ceremonies (including sweat lodges) are presented each day of the 3-day camp with a special events armband ($50.) Hospitality/info tent with literature table available.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
August 25
End:
August 27
Event Category:
Website:
http://ShamansCamp.com

Organizer

Shamanic Arts Center
Phone:
970-200-5683
Email:
support@ShamanicArts.Center
Website:
https://ShamanicArts.Center

Venue

Fairgrounds at Hotchkiss
403 Fair Grounds
Hotchkiss, CO 81419 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 874-2108
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/DeltaCountyFairgrounds/
▲Top ▲Top