Traveling Shamans Camp 2023

Traveling Shamans Camp is held each year on the last full weekend of August at the fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, Colorado. This free gathering of shamans, visionary artists, & wisdom teachers features song, dance, & drum groups as well as an open mic stage. All campers ($50 for 3-days) are authorized to be vendors of services & shamanic products in the campground which includes grass, picnic tables, large shade trees, showers, bathrooms, & some electric hookups.

Month of August features an art exhibit of visionary artworks @ The Creamery Gallery. Special shamanic experiences & ceremonies (including sweat lodges) are presented each day of the 3-day camp with a special events armband ($50.) Hospitality/info tent with literature table available.