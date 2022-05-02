Trauma Release Exercises Intro Session

TRE® is a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations,

or traumatic life experiences. TRE® was created by David Berceli, Ph.D., an international expert in the areas of trauma intervention and conflict resolution.

Join Jacy Sundlie, TRE® Global Certification Trainer, to experience TRE®, a set of seven exercises that help to release deep tension from the body by evoking a self-controlled muscular shaking process in the body called neurogenic muscle tremors. The uniqueness of this technique is that this shaking originates deep in the core of the body of the psoas muscles.

These gentle tremors reverberate outwards along the spine releasing tension from the sacrum to the cranium. It is a self-help technique, once learned, can be integrated into a daily routine. Immediate benefits include better sleep, more relaxation, more centered and grounded, and a general overall feeling of calm.

More about Jacy and TRE® at www.naturalstressrelease.com.

