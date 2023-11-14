Your community connector

TRANSFORM with Michelle Hyken, Master Energy Practitioner

November 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$15

Join Michelle for an evening of energy release and vibrational enhancement. Michelle will discuss and demonstrate how to “weaponize” yourself by releasing old limiting beliefs from your subconscious mind, to elevate your vibration so you can manifest what you want in your life. Through breathwork and Michelle’s expertise in accessing a participant’s subconscious mind, identifying core wounds, defense mechanisms, negative emotions and subpersonalities energy channels are opened. The results – healing, experience of calm relaxed state of being and ultimately leading to a fulfilling life in mind body and soul.

Michelle is the co-creator of Subconscious Release Technique, SRT. Through her decades as a Master Energy Practitioner and time spent as a Luminary helping others shed the baggage of the past, inspire one another, and work on self-mastery, she learned how to access the subconscious mind through breathwork to clear out blockages, programs, and limiting beliefs at the DNA level.

November 16
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
$15
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/events/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
