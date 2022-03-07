Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Town Hall Speaker Series: Sustaninability

April 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free

Basalt Regional Library and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce host a panel discussion looking at green energy and sustainable opportunities at home and in our community. This zoom presentation will feature valley leaders who are developing and implementing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase usage of clean energy. The Town Hall Speaker Series is a valley-wide partnership with the Hurst Community Initiative/Aspen Institute, Pitkin and Garfield County Libraries and Chambers of Commerce.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 13
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

Related Events

▲Top ▲Top