Town Hall Speaker Series: Sustaninability
April 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pmFree
Basalt Regional Library and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce host a panel discussion looking at green energy and sustainable opportunities at home and in our community. This zoom presentation will feature valley leaders who are developing and implementing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase usage of clean energy. The Town Hall Speaker Series is a valley-wide partnership with the Hurst Community Initiative/Aspen Institute, Pitkin and Garfield County Libraries and Chambers of Commerce.