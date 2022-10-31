Town Board of Trustees Meeting

November 8th Board Meeting Moved to Third Street Center

Carbondale, CO – The regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, will be held at the Third Street Center’s Calaway Community Room, instead of the normal location at Town Hall. This meeting will start at 6:00 p.m., and no virtual Zoom access will be available.

Please reach out to Town Clerk Cathy Derby via email at cderby@carbondaleco.net with any questions.

A packet and agenda for the meeting can be found on the Town’s website here: https://carbondalegov.org/government/board_of_trustees/agendas_minutes_packets.php.

We hope to see you on Tuesday!