Tinkergarten with Shannon

I’m thrilled to announce I am offering weekly outdoor play classes featuring the Tinkergarten

curriculum this spring! And, we’ll be meeting in Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. on Tuesdays at 10:00AM starting May, 2. We will be offering a free trial class on April 25th.

This spring, we’ll be focusing on boosting our human superpower: empathy! 🥰☀️💚 Kids

will learn to recognize emotions in themselves and others, practice taking another person’s

(or creature’s!) perspective, and take caring action in support of others—and all while having

FUN and connecting to new friends and the natural world.

To learn more about my upcoming spring classes, click the link here

https://www.getnourishedbynature.com/nature-classes-for-kids.