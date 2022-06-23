TIG NOTARO: HELLO AGAIN TOUR

AUGUST 3 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM // DOORS @ 6:00PM

Genre: Comedy

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and “Ellen.” Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Notaro appears in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and “Star Trek: Discovery”; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show “One Mississippi” and just released her second HBO special “Tig Notaro: Drawn.” In 2021, Tig co-directed the feature film ‘Am I OK?’ with wife, Stephanie Allynne, which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will be available on HBO Max later this year. She hosts the critically acclaimed advice podcast, Don’t Ask Tig as well as co-hosts the ridiculous documentary film podcast Tig and Cheryl: True Story.