Thursday Nature Explorers Family Class

Advance Registration Required!

Caregiver & Child weekly nature class

Thursdays, from June 15 – August 31

Best suited for ages 1-4 year olds. Baby siblings are welcome.

Register for one or more days!

Even the smallest explorers can enjoy summer at ACES in our new weekly class for 1-4 year old children and caregivers. Join for just one class or sign up for multiple this summer!

Arrive between 10-10:30am to freely investigate our “hawk’s mound” area and connect with other families. From 10:30-11:15am come together for stories, songs, games, and a walk to find the answer to a nature question. The class formally ends at 11:15am, but families are welcome to continue exploring as long as they like. Denali will select a different theme each week and tailor these experiences to children ages 1-4.

Class will be held outside rain or shine so please dress appropriately for the weather each day. Bathrooms will be available.

Registering siblings? If you would like to register multiple children, please make sure to register ALL children. This will automatically include you as the parent. Our system will automatically recognize a sibling discount. If you are a current ACES member, please add your ACES member coupon code at check-out.