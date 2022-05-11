Thursday, May 19th: Bike Scavenger Hunt at Aloha Mountain Cyclery @ 6:00 pm

A fun bike scavenger hunt around town for teams of two to six people. We will meet at 6:00 pm at Aloha Mountain Cyclery (580 Hwy. 133) All ages are encouraged and we will have a shorter “little people” division that will be focused on the Rio Grande pathway for safety and fun. Helmets required, phones needed and costumes strongly recommended!

Post-scavenger hunt party with music, fizzy water, beer and pizza from Peppinos (get there early when it’s gone, it’s gone). Oh, this is when we’ll be raffling off a bunch of good things for your bike too!