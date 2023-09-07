Third Annual Swap It Like It’s Hot

Shop until you drop, ALL FOR FREE during Basalt Regional Library’s annual clothing swap and fall community event. There will be food, drinks, and more happening throughout the day. Donate clothing prior to October 20th, and get exclusive access to shop from 9-10AM. 10AM-3PM all members of the public are invited to shop for their new wardrobe. Free and open to all.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Aspen Skiing Company & Heirlooms.

Items usually available at the swap include (but are not limited to):

Shirts

Pants

Dresses

Shoes

Jackets

Accessories

and more!

Donation information:

We will be accepting donations of gently used clothing and accessories from October 1st through October 20. Please bring all donations to the front desk during library hours. The first 75 people to donate will receive an exclusive first access ticket to shop the swap from 9-10AM before the swap opens to the public at 10AM.

The items that are not “swapped” will be packed up and donated to a local thrift store.

********************************************************************************************

¡Haz “compras” hasta cansarte! TODO ES GRATIS durante el evento comunitario de otoño e intercambio anual de ropa en la Biblioteca de Basalt. Habrá comida, bebidas, y mucho más a lo largo del día. Haz donativos de ropa antes del 20 de octubre para tener acceso exclusivo y hacer compras de 9 – 10 am. A partir de las 10 am y hasta las 3 pm invitamos al público a adquirir un vestuario nuevo. Este evento es gratuito y está abierto al público.

Un agradecimiento especial a nuestros patrocinadores: Aspen Skiing Company y Heirlooms.

Los artículos que usualmente pueden encontrarse disponibles en el intercambio pueden incluir (aunque no estar limitados a) lo siguiente:

Camisetas

Pantalones

Vestidos

Zapatos

Chamarras

Accesorios

¡Y más!

Información referente a los donativos:

Estaremos aceptando donativos de ropa ligeramente usada y accesorios, del 1° al 20 de octubre. Por favor traiga todos sus donativos al mostrador principal en horas de funcionamiento de la biblioteca. Las primeras 75 personas que hagan un donativo recibirán un boleto exclusivo de acceso para hacer sus compras de las 9 a las 10 am, antes de que las puertas del intercambio abran al público a las 10 am.

Los artículos que no sean “intercambiados” serán empacados y donados a una tienda de segunda mano.