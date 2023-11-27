Your community connector

Theatre Aspen presents ‘Once Upon A Time: Whimsical Wintertime Tales’

December 21 @ 4:00 pm

$65 – $95

Come Après Ski with Theatre Aspen at the Hotel Jerome! Theatre Aspen’s Fairytale Makers presents “Once Upon A Time” a collection of  6 classic stories told as you have never heard them before. Perfect for families and children 4-10.

Stay for the “meet and greet” with the cast (all hometown talent) right after the show.  Includes a complimentary cocktail/mocktail and sweet treats. Come sip, and celebrate the holidays.

Thursday Dec. 21-Saturday Dec. 23 at 4pm.

Perfect for kids aged 4 – 10 but will be enjoyed by all.

Go to TheatreAspen.org or call the box office for more information 970-300-4474

December 21
4:00 pm
$65 – $95
https://theatreaspen.org/holiday-cabaret-2023/

Theatre Aspen
9703004474
theatreaspen.org

Hotel Jerome
330 E Main St
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
