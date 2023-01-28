Theatre Aspen presents Love Letters

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Theatre Aspen and see LOVE LETTERS starring Oscar® nominee, Tony Award®, Emmy® & Golden Globe® winner Judd Hirsch and Golden Globe® nominee Marilu Henner.

Love Letters is the story of a 50-year correspondence between Melissa Gardner and her childhood friend-turned-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. It is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. A limited amount of $85 tickets are on sale now, prices increase on 2/1 to $100, general admission.

Need A Special Valentine’s Gift? It Doesn’t Get More Special Than This!

An exclusive VIP reception & meet and greet with the actors is available for donors and underwriters. If you would like to learn more about underwriting opportunities please contact Paul Gabbard | pgabbard@theatreaspen.org | (970) 925-9313 ext 206

The performance run time is 9o minutes (no intermission) and will be followed by a Paddle Raise in support of Theatre Aspen’s 2023 Artists and creative teams.

LOVE LETTERS is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.