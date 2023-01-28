Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Theatre Aspen presents Love Letters

February 11 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$85 – $100

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Theatre Aspen and see LOVE LETTERS starring Oscar® nominee, Tony Award®, Emmy® & Golden Globe® winner Judd Hirsch and Golden Globe® nominee Marilu Henner.

Love Letters is the story of a 50-year correspondence between Melissa Gardner and her childhood friend-turned-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. It is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. A limited amount of $85 tickets are on sale now, prices increase on 2/1 to $100, general admission.

Need A Special Valentine’s Gift? It Doesn’t Get More Special Than This!
An exclusive VIP reception & meet and greet with the actors is available for donors and underwriters. If you would like to learn more about underwriting opportunities please contact Paul Gabbard | pgabbard@theatreaspen.org | (970) 925-9313 ext 206

The performance run time is 9o minutes (no intermission) and will be followed by a Paddle Raise in support of Theatre Aspen’s 2023 Artists and creative teams.

LOVE LETTERS is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 11
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$85 – $100
Event Category:
Website:
https://theatreaspen.org/2023-february-fling/

Organizer

Theatre Aspen
Phone:
9703004474
Website:
theatreaspen.org

Venue

Paepcke Auditorium
1000 North Third St.
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970.544.7992
Website:
www.aspeninstitute.org
▲Top ▲Top