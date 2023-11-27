Theatre Aspen presents ‘A Christmas Carol Cabaret’

An All-Star Broadway Cast Lights Up the Holidays in ‘A Christmas Carol Cabaret’! Each evening the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome transforms into a festive wonderland. Featuring a 3-course gourmet dinner followed by a festive 60-minute performance. Enjoy music celebrating the best of Theatre Aspen’s Past, Present and Future and holiday favorites.

The holiday cabaret has a cast and creative team with a combined 50 Broadway and touring credits including Erin Davie (Broadway: Diana the Musical; Side Show), Erika Henningsen (Broadway: Mean Girls), Nehal Joshi (Broadway’s The Cottage; The Phantom of the Opera), Julia Knitel (Broadway & Theatre Aspen: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kyle Selig (Broadway: Mean Girls), and Nathaniel Stampley (Broadway: CATS; The Color Purple)

A limited quantity of discounted tickets for Roaring Fork Valley locals are available, for Tuesday the 19th and/or Wednesday the 20th’s performances, see the website for pricing, discount offer expires on December 15.

Dec 19 – 23: 7pm Adults $275 | Kids 12 and under $145

Learn more at TheatreAspen.org or call the Box Office at 970-300-4474.