Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret

The Holiday Cabaret Series returns to Hotel Jerome from December 19 – 23. The Cabaret features a seated 3-course chef’s dinner followed by a festive 60-minute performance. The all-alumni cast will enchant you with songs from our past Theatre Aspen productions with holiday favorites mixed in. The Cabaret kicks off Theatre Aspen’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations!

Doors open at 6 pm | Dinner at 6:30 pm | Performance at 8 pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome.

Dinner and a show $245 | Dinner and a show with a wine pairing $360 | Dinner and a show with a champagne pairing $425

The Theatre Aspen All Star Alumni Cast includes:

Trevor James | Jersey Boys

Jayke Workman | Chicago, Gypsy, Jersey Boys

Galyana Castillo | Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Rock of Ages

Kimberly Doreen Burns | Our Town, Ragtime

Isaiah Reynolds | Hairspray

and Tony Nominee and RFV local, Beth Malone | Spelling Bee, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Les Miserables

Each night the cast will also be joined by local youth alumni who have performed in past Theatre Aspen mainstage productions. A full list of names will be announced soon.

For more information call 970-300-4474 or go to TheatreAspen.org.