Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret
December 19 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm$245
The Holiday Cabaret Series returns to Hotel Jerome from December 19 – 23. The Cabaret features a seated 3-course chef’s dinner followed by a festive 60-minute performance. The all-alumni cast will enchant you with songs from our past Theatre Aspen productions with holiday favorites mixed in. The Cabaret kicks off Theatre Aspen’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations!
Doors open at 6 pm | Dinner at 6:30 pm | Performance at 8 pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome.
Dinner and a show $245 | Dinner and a show with a wine pairing $360 | Dinner and a show with a champagne pairing $425
The Theatre Aspen All Star Alumni Cast includes:
Trevor James | Jersey Boys
Jayke Workman | Chicago, Gypsy, Jersey Boys
Galyana Castillo | Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Rock of Ages
Kimberly Doreen Burns | Our Town, Ragtime
Isaiah Reynolds | Hairspray
and Tony Nominee and RFV local, Beth Malone | Spelling Bee, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Les Miserables
Each night the cast will also be joined by local youth alumni who have performed in past Theatre Aspen mainstage productions. A full list of names will be announced soon.
For more information call 970-300-4474 or go to TheatreAspen.org.