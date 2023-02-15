Based in both New York and Colorado, Theater Masters Aspiring Playwrights Program will present an informal reading of excerpts from high school students’ plays for their families and a public audience, performed by our community of valley actors. Operating in the Roaring Fork Valley for the past fifteen years, the program brings working NYC playwrights to lead playwriting workshops in area high schools.

We welcome Theater Masters’ return to the valley in their first post-COVID program and celebrate the occasion to hear the voices of tomorrow!