Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Theater Masters Aspiring Playwrights

March 1 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Based in both New York and Colorado, Theater Masters Aspiring Playwrights Program will present an informal reading of excerpts from high school students’ plays for their families and a public audience, performed by our community of valley actors. Operating in the Roaring Fork Valley for the past fifteen years, the program brings working NYC playwrights to lead playwriting workshops in area high schools.
We welcome Theater Masters’ return to the valley in their first post-COVID program and celebrate the occasion to hear the voices of tomorrow!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 1
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top