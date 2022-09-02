THE YIN & YANG OF GERRY LOPEZ

5POINT SUMMER FILM SERIES

SEPTEMBER 15 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM // DOORS @ 6:30PM

$18 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF

AT TACAW // SEATED SHOW

Genre: Cinema

PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 5POINT FILM FESTIVAL

The path to enlightenment begins at the world’s deadliest wave.

Gerry Lopez, Mr. Pipeline, is one of surfing’s most enigmatic heroes—a Zen Buddhist on land who built his early career on aggressive surfing. Patagonia Film’s The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez—directed by award-winning filmmaker Stacy Peralta—follows one of the most influential surfers and surfboard shapers of all time as he brings surfing to new frontiers while pursuing stillness of body and mind.

Come ride the lightning.