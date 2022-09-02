THE YIN & YANG OF GERRY LOPEZ 5POINT SUMMER FILM SERIES
September 15 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm$18 – $25
THE YIN & YANG OF GERRY LOPEZ
5POINT SUMMER FILM SERIES
SEPTEMBER 15 @ 7:30 PM
SHOW @ 7:30PM // DOORS @ 6:30PM
$18 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF
AT TACAW // SEATED SHOW
Genre: Cinema
PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 5POINT FILM FESTIVAL
The path to enlightenment begins at the world’s deadliest wave.
Gerry Lopez, Mr. Pipeline, is one of surfing’s most enigmatic heroes—a Zen Buddhist on land who built his early career on aggressive surfing. Patagonia Film’s The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez—directed by award-winning filmmaker Stacy Peralta—follows one of the most influential surfers and surfboard shapers of all time as he brings surfing to new frontiers while pursuing stillness of body and mind.
Come ride the lightning.