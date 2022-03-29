In its inaugural presentation, The Workshop brings Kristin Carlson’s Beyond Reason before an audience as a staged reading. Set in the late 1800’s, this full-length play features four women and one man’s exploration into the unknown power of seance. The show follows William James, known as the “Father of American Psychology,” and his discussions with two female mediums about the power of the mystical and the subsequent changes in history. Please stick around after the reading for a Q&A to discuss the themes and action of the play.