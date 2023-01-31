The Way We Are: Women of the Roaring Fork Valley – Opening Reception

The Way We Are is a mixed media exhibition featuring the work of women creatives with a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley.

CCC would like to take this opportunity to highlight the significant voices of a variety of female artists creating diverse works.

Agneta Wettergren | Cate Tallmadge | Eden Marsh | Erin Rigney | Hannah Stoll | Ishara Sweeney | K Rhynus Cesark | Kathy Honea | Liz Heller | Lori Dresner | Mary Ballou | Summers Moore | Tammie Lane