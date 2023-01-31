Your community connector

The Way We Are: Women of the Roaring Fork Valley – Opening Reception

February 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

The Way We Are is a mixed media exhibition featuring the work of women creatives with a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley.

CCC would like to take this opportunity to highlight the significant voices of a variety of female artists creating diverse works.

Agneta Wettergren | Cate Tallmadge | Eden Marsh | Erin Rigney | Hannah Stoll | Ishara Sweeney | K Rhynus Cesark | Kathy Honea | Liz Heller | Lori Dresner | Mary Ballou | Summers Moore | Tammie Lane

Details

Date:
February 3
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
