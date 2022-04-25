The US of A: Bringing the Original Spiritual Activists’ Vision into Reality

Join Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey for a journey on an evolutionary upward spiral as they explore the vision laid forth by the spiritual activists who in 1620 came to the shores of what today is Massachusetts. This vision, the seed promise of the US of A, has yet to be fulfilled.

The challenge of today is that it is up to each of us to manifest this vision into reality.

Connie and Andrew will address the elements of spiritual activism – what it is and who have been the motivating exemplars throughout history. They will reveal the tenets of how we can individually and collectively bring humanity’s highest catalytic energies to bear on today’s challenges.

Their focus will be to bring an understanding of the spiritual beginnings of the United States within the context of the history of spiritually-based action – from the Bhagavad Gita to the Mayflower Compact, The Iroquois Great Law, The Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. They will also bring to light the significant individuals throughout time who are exemplars of spiritual activism whose lives show us the way to create a future through our words and action.