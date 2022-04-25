The Trust Frequency – Your Ticket to the Dance of Souls

There’s a party going on and we are all invited! Come play with us as we introduce some ideas that can change how you dance through life and your relationships with yourself, others and the Conscious Loving Universe.

Are you ready for the BIG FLIP that will change your life forever?

Are you tired of toxic relationship patterns taking the fun out of life?

Are you ready to go deep into self-love and self-acceptance and bring the REAL YOU to the party?

Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey are back in Carbondale to introduce a practical, life-altering understanding that the assumptions we operate from are the driving force behind peoples’ response to us.

Join them in exploring how to move into a new way of being by changing assumptions about ourselves, others and the nature of the Love that is the living force behind it all.

This 3-hour exploration into the Trust Frequency and its application to your life and your relationships is an introduction to a weekly deeper dive into The Trust Frequency paradigm of how to shift into a vibrational frequency where there is a Reality of beauty, balance, joy, freedom and abundance that our hearts have been yesrining for.

A copy of the book “The Trust Frequency: Ten Assumptions for a New Paradigm” is included in the registration.