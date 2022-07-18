THE TERRITORY 5POINT SUMMER FILM SERIES

AUGUST 11 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM // DOORS @ 6:30PM

$18 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF

Genre: Cinema

5Point Adventure Film Festival and TACAW present an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, THE TERRITORY.

THE TERRITORY provides an immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-eu-wau-wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land.

Partially shot by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.