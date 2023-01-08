THE ROCK AND ROLL ACADEMY WINTER ROCK CONCERT

JANUARY 22 @ 3:00 PM

SHOW @ 3:00PM | DOORS @ 2:30PM

FREE | LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE

The Rock and Roll Academy Winter Rock Concert is the culmination of over 4 months of work by area middle and high school student musicians and their bands to bring the community a ROCKING concert that is inspirational beyond words. All the songs are picked or written by the students and the passionate performances of these hits through the ages is unforgettable! This is the first RRA public concert since January 2020 and your attendance in support of these young musicians and their art is the only thing we need to make the Winter 2023 Rock and Roll Academy Concert the best ever!!!