THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: THIS VALLEY’S A DRAG

Genre: Drag Show

Join us on Saturday, April 30th for a locally-produced drag show, starring local drag queens and kings! The night will be full of lip syncing, dancing, live performances, and extravaganza! The show’s theme centers around LGBTQ+ visibility and the profound impact that it can have on each of us. The Roaring Divas are going to bring the party!

The Roaring Divas include:

Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas (Ramona Chingona) Ramona Chingona was born in Glenwood Springs and is a local diva. Ramona is a body-positive queen that knows how to bring it on the dance floor. Romana was upset that she had never seen a drag show put together down valley, so she decided to do something about it. She hopes to showcase how alive the LGBTQ+ community is in the valley, and how fierce we truly are.

Jeanette Adams (Zaddy Adams): Zaddy Adams is a first timer drag king, but an old soul dedicated to rock and roll. From the middle of nowhere Michigan, the last few years he’s been settling into the valley, teaching and performing music. Inspirations are rock legends Jack Black, Jack White, and his Dad (Love you!). Rocking out on the bass, Zaddy Adams hopes to get you twisting, shouting, and probably laughing.

Trinity Stebleton (The Divine Ms. T): Bio coming soon.