THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: MILLENIUM MANIA

February 25 @ 8:00 pm

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$20 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW | 18+

Title: Millenium Mania

Oops, We Did It Again! The Roaring Divas are back and getting ready for a Millenium Mania! Think 2000’s top 100. We’re going to make you Get Low as we celebrate The Way I Are. We’ll turn up the Temperature as we Whine Up through the night In Da Club. Leave all your Toxic feelings at home as we Crank That time machine back!

This show will be starring the fabulous Ramona Chingona, Zamora, and Zen Fatale. We will also have a guest performance by Kandrii Zavalla from Delta, CO. You won’t want to miss this!

Ay, qué Escándalo! Las Roaring Divas están de vuelta y nos estamos preparando para un Millenium Mania! Piensen en las mejores canciones de los años 2000. Vamos a estar bailando Suavemente, pero ya saben que también nos gusta la Gasolina! La Vida es un Carnaval, así que no se vayan a perder este evento porque vamos a ser la Sensación Del Bloque!

Las bellas de Ramona Chingona, Zamora, y Zen Fatale estarán presentes. También tendremos una actuación invitada de Kandrii Zavalla de Delta, CO. No se lo van a querer perder!

Zamora (Aristotle Beachey): Zamora is an Intergalactic Genderless Jesus who’s drag blends, shifts, and reforms as she does. Zamora is new to the drag scene, but has always thought of it as a “missing piece” in their life. Finally here, fully queer, Zamora is excited to show off how unconventional and fun both drag and life can be!

Zen Fatale (Trinity Stebleton): Zen Fatale is a self-described “Queen from Birth.” Zen Fatale has performed in drag since her teens. Long before bio/hyper Queens were mainstream, she was lip-synching, dancing and performing live. She is thrilled to “dust off” her drag, and bring it to the valley she has called home for many years.

Ramona Chingona (Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas): Ramona Chingona was born in Glenwood Springs and is a local diva. Ramona is a body-positive queen that knows how to bring it on the dance floor. Ramona saw that there wasn’t a local drag scene in the valley, so she decided to do something about it. She hopes to showcase how alive the LGBTQ+ community is, and how fierce we truly are!