Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: LATINE PRIDE +

September 17 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

$18 – $30

THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: LATINE PRIDE +

SEPTEMBER 17 @ 8:00 PM
SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM
$18 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF
AT TACAW /STANDING ROOM SHOW
Genre: Drag Show

SPONSORED BY: NEUROSPA

Join the Roaring Divas for Latine Pride+. September is Hispanic Heritage Month, so we’re highlighting our Latine performers and showing how LGBTQ+ pride can be shared and celebrated across all cultures! ¡Estamos muy emocionados por celebrar la unidad de nuestras identidades!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 17
Time:
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
$18 – $30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/the-roaring-divas-present-latine-pride/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
▲Top ▲Top