THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: LATINE PRIDE +

SEPTEMBER 17 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$18 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

AT TACAW /STANDING ROOM SHOW

Genre: Drag Show

SPONSORED BY: NEUROSPA

Join the Roaring Divas for Latine Pride+. September is Hispanic Heritage Month, so we’re highlighting our Latine performers and showing how LGBTQ+ pride can be shared and celebrated across all cultures! ¡Estamos muy emocionados por celebrar la unidad de nuestras identidades!