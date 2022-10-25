The Rhythms of Connection: The Art of Gratitude

The Rhythms of Connection: Find Your Inner Yoda

Are you feeling isolated, overwhelmed, uninspired, or stuck? There are many forms of rhythm that help us connect within ourselves, with our daily life, and with others. What forms of rhythm may be blocked, splintered, or undefined for you? In this series, Donna Lee Humble, Shannon Bison, and Jessica Amber Barnum will offer 60-minute classes that will guide and support your personal journey toward identifying and cultivating the rhythms and connections that are important to you so you can mindfully stay true to who you are and thrive in a given moment. Each class will be outdoors. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a towel or yoga mat, journal, pen/pencil, and a water bottle. All sessions are free and open to all adults.