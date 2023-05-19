Your community connector

The Rescue Band at Carbondale Beer Works!

June 2 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The Rescue Band will be rockin CBW on First Friday, June 2nd 8:30 to 11:00 pm!

June 2
8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
www.pamanddanmusic.com

Pam and Dan Music
970-319-0108
pamanddanmusic@gmail.com
pamanddanmusic.com

Carbondale Beer Works
647 Main Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
http://www.carbondalebeerworks.com/
