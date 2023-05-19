Submit an Event « All Events The Rescue Band at Carbondale Beer Works! June 2 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm « Wilderness Workshop’s 2023 Community Party RVR Annual Garage Sale » The Rescue Band will be rockin CBW on First Friday, June 2nd 8:30 to 11:00 pm! + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: June 2 Time: 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm Event Category: Live Events Event Tags:live music Website: www.pamanddanmusic.com Organizer Pam and Dan Music Phone: 970-319-0108 Email: pamanddanmusic@gmail.com Website: pamanddanmusic.com Venue Carbondale Beer Works 647 Main Street Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map Website: http://www.carbondalebeerworks.com/ « Wilderness Workshop’s 2023 Community Party RVR Annual Garage Sale »