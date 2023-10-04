Calling all 7th and 8th grade girls! We welcome you to join us for The Princess Warrior Series. This program is designed to guide you into a space of greater confidence, clarity, connection, and playfulness!

Being a teenager can be a tricky time and this series utilizes a variety of practices such as movement, writing, music, nature, conversation, and art to support you in summoning your inner princess warrior.

We will gather for 4 Sunday afternoons at 13 Moons Ranch, a gorgeous space in Carbondale, CO.

We are delighted to be walking this journey with you!

To learn more and register for this series: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-princess-warrior-series-tickets-730674516147?aff=oddtdtcreator

Questions or curiosities? Reach out to Erica at 970-510-0805 or atourhonest@gmail.com