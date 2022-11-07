The Power of Perspective: A Writing Workshop with Aspen Strong

Together with Aspen Strong and Atis Spuris, Peer Support Specialist with Mind Springs, the library is pleased to present a monthly writing workshop offered the second Thursday of the month. The workshop, part of Aspen Strong’s Root Down to Rise Up series, will challenge you to explore simple shifts in your perspective and will offer different practices and exercises, encouraging you to continue to use perspective as a mental fitness tool.

The Power of Perspective is designed for participants ages +14.