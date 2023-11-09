The Nutcracker presented by the students of Crystal River Ballet School and Crystal River Youth Ballet Company

Since 1999 Crystal River Ballet has produced an annual Nutcracker Ballet involving our youngest students to our professional dancers on staff. This year’s production will include over 70 performers.The Nutcracker is a classical Russian ballet in two acts based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It was first presented at the Maryinsky Theater, Saint Petersburg on December 17, 1892; choreographed originally by Lev Ivanov.