The Mystical Marriage IS Enlightenment

June 18 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

$15

Author and meditation teacher Gary Springfield will brings his message about the balancing of masculine power and feminine love in a human being that opens a sacred doorway within the heart into the realms of spirit where pure light arises forth…..In…Light….ment!

Gary’s book “Source Dialogues” is a compilation of 54 channeled “conversations” with Source that were scribed by Source communicator Sondra Sneed.

Gary will be joined by Lisa McKenzie, his student of many years in the unique Golden Light Meditation process.

Details

Date:
June 18
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Cost:
$15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/gary-springfield-author-of-source-dialogues/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
