The Mystical Marriage IS Enlightenment

Author and meditation teacher Gary Springfield will brings his message about the balancing of masculine power and feminine love in a human being that opens a sacred doorway within the heart into the realms of spirit where pure light arises forth…..In…Light….ment!

Gary’s book “Source Dialogues” is a compilation of 54 channeled “conversations” with Source that were scribed by Source communicator Sondra Sneed.

Gary will be joined by Lisa McKenzie, his student of many years in the unique Golden Light Meditation process.