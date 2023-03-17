The Legendary Library Party!

Everyone is welcome to the library for our re-scheduled community party! There will be music by the Tim Fox Jazz Quartet as well as food trucks and activities for adults and children. Free and open to all!

We are grateful for all you do to support library programs, collections, and events. Please celebrate with us as we bring the community together in the living room of the mid valley at the heart of Basalt. Our doors are open to all for all that we love about the library.