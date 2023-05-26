Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

The Leading Lady Retreat

July 21 @ 2:00 pm - July 23 @ 2:00 pm

$627 – $1027

A weekend long immersion designed to help you claim and create your next level of your love + livelihood as a woman and step into the spotlight of your life while feeling deeply supported and seen in a sacred sisterhood of other inspiring, heart centered women who want to experience embodying their fullest expression of self in all areas of their life!

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
3 day retreat with programming led by Jamie that will include group coaching, live demos, and hot seat coaching.

2 nights of accommodations in Beyul’s historic cabins + lodge (private lodging available for an additional fee)

A deliciously organic meal plan- Friday Dinner, Brunch + Dinner Saturday, Breakfast Sunday (4 meals total)

A “Golden Goddess” Costume Dance Party

Cedar dry sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge and access to beautiful nature hikes right around the property

Yoga, meditation, and holotropic breathwork

Access to a phenomenal community of other inspiring Leading Ladies to create lasting bonds with long after the weekend completes!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
July 21 @ 2:00 pm
End:
July 23 @ 2:00 pm
Cost:
$627 – $1027
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://beyulretreat.com/events/leading-lady-summer-summit

Organizer

Beyul Retreat
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Email:
ashley@beyulretreat.com
Website:
beyulretreat.com

Venue

Beyul Retreat at The Diamond J
26604 Frying Pan Road
Meredith, CO, United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Website:
beyulretreat.com/terroir
▲Top ▲Top