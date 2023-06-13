The History of Rock’n’Roll with Joey Leone

Acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone takes us through the early years of rock and roll, focusing on the life, influence, and music of pioneers like Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Bo Diddley, and Little Richard. Experience the advent and evolution of rock and roll through songs, stories, and historic events as it gained widespread appeal and influenced American music and popular culture for decades to come.

This is part of the Summer Reading Challenge for adults. It’s free and open for all to participate.