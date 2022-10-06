The History of Carbondale: Part 2 (Virtual)

Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters invite you to a virtual session where you can take a walk through Carbondale history with Sue Gray from the Carbondale Historical Society. Hattie Thompson Holland came to Carbondale from Missouri in 1883 when she was just 16. She lived the life of a farm girl on her father Myron Thompson’s homestead, along with her brothers and sisters. From this humble beginning Hattie became one of early Carbondale’s most prominent citizens. While documenting and archiving Hattie’s personal correspondence, business receipts and photos donated by the Thompson Family, the Carbondale Historical Society is getting a clearer picture of this intriguing woman, as well as gaining new insights into western rural life in the early 20th century.

Free and open to all. To sign up, click the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IJ0fGOxFTOCRd27OWD0xKQ