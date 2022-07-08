The History of Blues in America: Concert with Joey Leone

Acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone covers the history, influence, and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories, and historical facts. Joey highlights the influence of blues on virtually all styles of contemporary music over the past seven decades, playing a variety of songs on multiple guitars from his personal collection. In addition to the live music segments, he touches on recurring themes of how the blues transcended racial boundaries, brought people together in times of celebration and times of healing, and how the blues followed the migration from the rural south to the urban north.

We will have multiple sessions, and you are welcome to join the one most convenient for your schedule.

August 2 • 6 pm • New Castle Branch Library

August 3 • 1 pm • Silt Branch Library

August 3 • 6 pm • Rifle Branch Library

August 4 • 6 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library